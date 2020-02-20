Russian diplomat slams UK envoy to UN remarks about Donbass aid as surrealistic

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The statements of the United Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council Karen Pierce alleging that Russia is not doing anything to ensure secure delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to Donbass people in dire need as well as Pierce’s demands to immediately stop sending unexpected humanitarian convoys in are surrealistic, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

“They are lying even about such a case that seems to be impossible to trick people about because there are not just facts but dozens and hundreds of hours of records that Russia is not just delivering but also collecting humanitarian aid,” Zakharova stressed. “It is simply surrealistic. To be honest, I cannot believe these words were uttered, but they indeed were.”

“As for the call of Ms. Pierce for Russia to facilitate delivery of international humanitarian aid to Donbass, I would like to redirect this heartfelt speech to the very United Kingdom, its representatives and other Western states. We are appealing to them to persuade incumbent Ukrainian authorities to lift the economic, food and transport blockade imposed on southeastern Ukraine,” she emphasized. The spokeswoman added that such a step would truly alleviate suffering of the Donbass people.

from https://tass.com/politics/1122495