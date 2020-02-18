Russian embassy slams Rosneft Trading sanctions as unfair competition

WASHINGTON, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the United States has blasted the decision of the US authorities to impose sanctions against Rosneft Trading S.A. company as an example of unfair competition.

“The United States keeps on whipping up sanctions against Russian enterprises in the global markets. This time the US Administration tries to oust our companies from Venezuela. Meanwhile American companies continue their operations in the mentioned country. This is another clear example of unfair competition,” the embassy wrote on its official Facebook account on Tuesday.

“The extraterritorial application of national legislation is unacceptable. Russia stands for an inclusive dialogue between all significant political forces of Venezuela without interference into its internal affairs from abroad,” the diplomatic mission added.

On Tuesday, the US administration announced new sanctions against Rosneft Trading S. A. and its and president Didier Casimiro for selling Venezuelan oil. Those on the sanctions list have their assets in the US frozen, while American citizens and companies cannot engage in any business activities with them. Washington granted 90 days to complete all deals with Rosneft Trading.

from https://tass.com/world/1121633