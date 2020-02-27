Russian fighter jets not scrambled on interception missions in last week

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have not been scrambled on interception missions in the last week, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

According to the defense ministry, 18 foreign aircraft and five unmanned aerial vehicles conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders. Foreign aircraft and drones were monitored by Russian radars. The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.

The defense ministry said that Russian pilots carried out 242 sorties at 74 aerodromes in the past week.

