Russian fighter jets scrambled twice on interception missions in last week

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled twice on interception missions in the last week, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

According to the defense ministry, 34 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders. The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.

The defense ministry said that Russian pilots carried out 173 sorties at 48 aerodromes in the past week.

