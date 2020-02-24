Russian film Ice 2 makes over 1 bln rubles in 10 days

MOSCOW, February 24. / TASS /. The Russian drama Ice 2, directed by Zhora Kryzhovnikova has made 1 bln rubles at the box office since February 14, according to the Unified Federal Automated Information System of information on screenings of films in cinemas report released on Monday.

The sequel to the melodrama Ice was releases on February 14, and stars Alexander Petrov, Aglaya Tarasova, Maria Aronova, Nadezhda Mikhalkova. It tell the story of the figure skater Nadia and the hockey player Sasha after they got married.

After it premiered, the film made 1.6 bln rubles, 577 mln rubles of which was during the first weekend. The film led at the box office between February 20-23, making 298.4 mln rubles. According to the information from the film-screening agency, the first Ice, which came out in 2017, made 1 bln rubles after 12 days at the box office, and overall made 1.5 bln rubles.

from https://tass.com/culture/1123271