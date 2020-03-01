Russian Football Union employees taken to hospital as precaution after vacations in Italy

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. An employee of the Russian Football Union has been placed in hospital after returning from coronavirus-hit Italy, the Union’s press service told TASS on Sunday.

“The Russian Football Union’s medical committee confirms that one of the organization’s employees, who has returned from vacations in Italy, is now in a Moscow hospital. He has no virus infections and was placed in hospital as a precaution. He feels well, his health is out of danger,” the press service said, not disclosing his name.

Italy reports more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases. Twenty-nine patients have died.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 50 other countries, including Russia.

from https://tass.com/society/1125359