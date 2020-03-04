Russian Forces Seized Toxic Chemicals From Turkish-Backed Militants Near Syria’s Saraqib – Report

southfront.org

Russian forces have seized “toxic chemicals” from Turkish-backed militants near Saraqib city in Syria’s Greater Idlib, the al-Mayadeen TV reported on March 4.

Militants’ of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) attempted to use the chemicals to stage a provocation two days ago. However, they ended up poisoning themselves, according to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

“Russia will present the toxic containers [which were seized near Saraqib] to the international community to prove what the militants attempted to do,” the Lebanese news channel reporter in Idlib said.

After failing to stage the chemical provocations, the militants’ launched early on March 4 a large attack on Saraqib city. The attack was repelled within a few hours by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies. 150 militants were supposedly neutralized.

The repeated attacks by Turkish-backed militants on Saraqib are likely aimed at blocking the M5 highway which passes through the city. The strategic highway links the capital, Damascus, with Aleppo city, the country’s industrial hub.

The militants attempt to set a chemical provocation is a sign of their desperation. During the last few months, Russian, Syrian and Lebanese sources revealed several plans stage similar red-flag attacks in Greater Idlib in order to provoke a U.S. military aggression against the SAA and its allies.

