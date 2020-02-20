Russian foreign minister to take part in UNHRC session in Geneva on February 24-25

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session on February 24-25 in Geneva, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

“On February 24-25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit Geneva to take part in the high-level 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council and to address the Disarmament Conference,” she stated.

“A meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights [Michelle Bachelet] is planned, along with several bilateral meetings,” she added.

Meeting with foreign minister of Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn will visit Moscow on February 28 to meet with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

“During the meeting on February 28, the ministers plan to discuss bilateral cooperation, which is developing steadily covering many spheres — from economy and investment to culture, science and education,” she noted. “The international agenda of the meeting will include European affairs, the issues of maintaining global stability, as well as key regional issues.”

Meeting with Albania’s PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on February 26 with Albanian Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Edi Rama, who is the current Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

“On February 26, Moscow will host negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Albania’s Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Mr. Rama, who is the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed the briefing.

According to the diplomat, it is planned to thoroughly discuss pressing pan-European regional issues as well as the current activities of the OSCE and the organization’s work in 2020. “Some bilateral issues will be considered as well,” she added.

Meeting with foreign minister of Tajikistan

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin will visit Moscow on February 24-25 at the invitation of Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Maria Zakharova reported.

“The parties will exchange views on pressing global issues and hash over bilateral cooperation based on the principles of strategic partnership, with a focus on the implementation of agreements reached during the Tajik president’s official visit to Moscow in April 2019,” she pointed out.

According to Zakharova, the Russian and Tajik foreign ministers will touch upon ways “to boost trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as coordination within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).” “The parties will also compare their views on regional security issues, the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking,” the Russian diplomat added.

She also said that the 2020 program of cooperation between the two countries’ foreign ministries was expected to be signed during the Tajik top diplomat’s visit.

from https://tass.com/politics/1122411