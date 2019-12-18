Russian General Staff calls for resuming Russia-NATO cooperation

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. It is necessary to resume cooperation between Russia and NATO to resolve the accumulated issues, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov told foreign military attaches on Tuesday.

“Decreasing the risks of dangerous incidents in the military sphere should remain the most important part of the dialogue between Russia on the one side, the United States and NATO on the other. It is necessary to resume cooperation between Russia and NATO in order to resolve the accumulated problematic issues,” Gerasimov was quoted by the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) as saying.

“It is necessary to improve mechanisms of preventing dangerous military activities, including clarifying the protocol for exchanging signals and determining the minimally acceptable distance between military ships and aircraft,” he added.

from https://tass.com/defense/1100383