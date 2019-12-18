Russian, German foreign ministers discuss settlement in Libya, Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 18./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Wednesday a political settlement in Libya and implementation of the Minsk agreements in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated on Wednesday.

“In view of Berlin’s plans to convene an international conference on Libya, the situation in that country was discussed with an accent on advancing the process of a political settlement through an inclusive national dialogue with the participation of all parties to the conflict,” the ministry said.

The diplomats also “touched upon the situation in Ukraine with the priority given to consistent implementation of the Minsk accords and continuation of work within the framework of the Normandy Four format with a glance to the results of the December 9 summit in Paris,” the ministry added.

“The sides also discussed a number of key issues on the bilateral agenda,” the ministry said.

On December 13, the leaders of Germany, Italy and France passed a joint declaration urging an immediate end to hostilities in Libya and return of the parties to the negotiating table under the UN auspices. The document said that the three countries were working towards convening as soon as possible a conference on the Libyan settlement in Berlin. The declaration was passed against the background of a statement from the Libyan National Army commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, about the start of a new offensive on Tripoli, where the Government of National Accord is based.

