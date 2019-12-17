Russian guard ship, Indian frigate strike naval targets in Indra joint drills

KALININGRAD, December 17. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s guard ship Yaroslav Mudry and the Indian Navy’s frigate Tarkash delivered artillery fire against naval targets in the Indra-2019 joint multiservice force drills in the Indian Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

“The crews of the Russian guard ship Yaroslav Mudry and the Indian frigate Tarkash held a series of artillery firings against naval targets during joint maneuvers in the Indian Ocean, and also performed joint maneuvering as part of a group of ships,” the press office said in a statement.

The combat teams of the radio-technical and missile/artillery combat compartments of both warships practiced inter-operability in detecting and classifying targets, tracking them with radio-technical equipment and destroying them, the statement says.

During the drills, special exercises were held for watch officers to steer the ships in a naval formation and for ship damage control. In the Arabian Sea, the sailors transferred liquid cargoes abeam while on the move from the Indian frigate Tarkash to the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry. Special attention was paid to the training’s environmental safety, the press office said.

During the night, the marine infantry units making part of the naval group’s crews provided for the warships’ safe anchorage in an unprotected roadstead and held a series of anti-sabotage exercises.

“The crews of the surface ships will soon practice air defense measures with a live-fire exercise and drills will be held for Russian and Indian flight supervisors to exercise control of India’s fighter aircraft,” the press office said.

The Indra-2019 drills are running at training ranges of three Indian states. Russia is represented in the military exercise by over 700 servicemen, including units of the all-arms army of the Eastern Military District, pilots and technicians of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army, and also the crews of the Baltic Fleet warships.

The Russian troops will use the tanks and armored personnel carriers and also the aircraft provided by the receiving side for the period of the drills. The drills will run through December 21.

from https://tass.com/defense/1100257