Russian, Indian navies repel enemy air attack in Indra-2019 joint drills

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A Russian-Indian naval group practiced joint operations at sea and repelled an attack by Su-30MKI fighter jets during the Indra-2019 drills, the press office of Russia’s Baltic Fleet reported on Monday.

“A joint exercise of the united group of ships was held to organize air defense. Su-30MKI multirole fighters of the Indian Air Force operated by mixed Russian-Indian crews simulated a notional air enemy,” the press office said in a statement.

The exercise involved the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky from the Russian Navy and also the frigate Tarkash and the tanker Aditya from the Indian Navy.

In addition, the crews of Indian and Russian deck-based helicopters practiced flights in the sea area with mutual landings on the deck of combat ships. On the first day of the naval part of the drills, the joint group of ships practiced organizing communications, joint tactical maneuvering and passing narrow sections.

“Also, the inspection groups of the Baltic Fleet and the Indian Navy took part in the episode of the drills for control of shipping, during which the sailors practiced standard international procedures and the skills of marine infantry in holding an inspection of a suspicious vessel,” the Baltic Fleet added.

The joint naval exercise will continue on Tuesday in accordance with the plan: the Russian and Indian sailors will hold artillery firings from small-and medium-caliber guns and practice replenishing supplies at sea and other combat training episodes, the press office said.

The Indra-2019 drills are running at training ranges of three Indian states. Russia is represented in the military exercise by over 700 servicemen, including units of the all-arms army of the Eastern Military District, pilots and technicians of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army, and also the crews of the Baltic Fleet warships.

The Russian troops will use the tanks and armored personnel carriers and also the aircraft provided by the receiving side for the period of the drills. The drills will run through December 21.

from https://tass.com/defense/1099909