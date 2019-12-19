Russian, Indian troops end Indra joint drills with large-scale anti-terror operation

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A large-scale anti-terror operation involving the armor and aircraft rounded out the Russian-Indian drills Indra-2019 at the Babina training range in the state of Uttar-Pradesh in India, the press office of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported on Thursday.

India’s Defense Minister Shripad Naik supervised the joint maneuvers of the troops from both countries, the press office said.

Under the drills’ scenario, motorized infantry and special operations units from the combined arms army of Russia’s Eastern Military District and India’s 31st armored division blocked a large group of terrorists in a city.