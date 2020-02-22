Russian Influences: Sanders Repudiates, Trump Acts Like Russian Asset

Now we’re learning that Russia is trying to influence both the Trump and Sanders campaigns.

The difference is in how they respond. Trump, in a rage, fired intelligence officials for letting congress know, and not keeping it a secret.

Sanders rejected the influence and made it clear that as president he won’t allow it to continue.

Thoughts?

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/Russian-Influences-Sander-by-Rob-Kall-Russian-Influence-200221-280.html