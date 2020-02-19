Russian inspectors visit military facility in Romania under Vienna Document

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. A group of Russian military inspectors has visited a military facility of the Romanian Armed Forces in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on implementing confidence and security building measures, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Wednesday citing director of the National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergey Ryzhkov.

Russian inspectors visited the military facility at its usual location in the time of peace. At a briefing, they received information from commanders about servicemen, as well as about the main systems of weapons and equipment.

Such assessment visits are made with the aim of verifying information about the military forces and plans on deployment of main weapons systems and military equipment.

from https://tass.com/defense/1121699