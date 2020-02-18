Russian-Italian bilateral mechanisms working more and more steadily — Lavrov

ROME, February 18. /TASS/. Russia and Italy are beginning to resume bilateral contacts and these contacts are becoming more and more stable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks in the 2+2 format involving Russian and Italian defense and foreign ministers.

“During our bilateral meeting with [Italian Foreign] Minister Luigi Di Maio, we spoke about major aspects of our bilateral agenda in the light of the agreements reached at the top level. We discussed a schedule for political contacts and the work of mechanisms established between our countries, which is resuming quite steadily,” he said.