Russian-Kyrgyzstani talks will take place in Moscow on February 27

The two leaders will discuss the state and development prospects of Russian-Kyrgyzstani cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, and exchange views on topical aspects of interaction in the integration associations in Eurasia.

In addition, Vladimir Putin and Sooronbay Jeenbekov will attend the ceremony for launching the Year of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Year of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62858