Russian-Kyrgyzstani talks.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, friends,

I would like to warmly welcome you to Moscow.

Last year we agreed to hold cross years of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and Russia in Kyrgyzstan. Today, we will have the opportunity to launch these years during which we plan to organise over 200 events. I am sure they will be interesting and will help to develop our ties.

These relations are making steady progress practically in all spheres. Russia remains Kyrgyzstan’s key trade and economic partner both in terms of trade and investment.

We always have things to discuss. We meet regularly and last year we met more than once. I am confident this will be the same this year.

We are really delighted to see you. Welcome to Russia!

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov Jeenbekov SooronbayPresident of Kyrgyzstan : Mr President,

First of all, allow me to thank you for your warm welcome and hospitality that we have felt since the first minutes of our arrival in Russia.

I am very glad about our meeting and the opportunity to discuss some issues regarding our cooperation.

I would like to note that our bilateral cooperation has become markedly more active in the past two years. Your state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in 2019 was a great success. Many documents were signed, which fuelled our active actions at all levels.

As you so rightly noted, in 2019 together we declared 2020 our cross year. We expect great changes this year. On our part, we will do everything for them to take place.

The eighth inter-regional forum took place in Bishkek last year with your participation. This year we have high expectations of the ninth inter-regional forum that will take place in Yekaterinburg. I am sure it will give another impetus to our development.

We are getting ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War together with you. Many large-scale events are being planned.

We are a reliable partner in the EAEU.

Using this opportunity, I would like to thank you very much for your personal support on practically all issues concerning our bilateral cooperation.

We in Kyrgyzstan cherish and highly appreciate our historically friendly relations that were tested for centuries. We will be Russia’s reliable partners and strategic allies.

Thank you for the warm welcome and for your hospitality.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

