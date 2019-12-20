Russian latest nuclear-powered submarine gets new control system

“The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan is a modernized fourth-generation ship. It differs from the Yasen-class lead nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk by its new combat control and integrated sub control systems,” the chief executive said in an interview with the Shipyard’s journal Zavod on the eve of the enterprise’s 80th anniversary that will be celebrated on December 21.

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, December 20. /TASS/. The improved Project 885M (Yasen-M) lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan will differ from the baseline 885 version by its new control system, Sevmash Shipyard CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said on Friday.

The Kazan is “an unusually complex ship,” the chief executive said. “That is why, some aspects surfaced in the process of trials that will require additional tests at sea in 2020.”

“The ship is very good. During the sea trials in 2018 and 2019, it demonstrated excellent maneuvering characteristics. We are continuing to check the nuclear-powered sub at sea: it is necessary to test a large number of new types of armament and military hardware installed on it,” the chief executive said.

The Kazan is the first multirole nuclear-powered submarine of the improved Project 885M (Yasen-M). It was laid out at the Sevmash Shipyard in 2009 and floated out on March 31, 2017. The sub is expected to join Russia’s Northern Fleet where the lead Yasen-class submarine Severodvinsk is in operation.

The Project 885 and 885M nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and/or Oniks cruise missiles. Eventually, they will get Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. The Sevmash Shipyard is currently building five Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines. In 2019, the Shipyard signed a contract on building two more submarines of this Project.