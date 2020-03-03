Russian military enters Saraqib to block Turkish attacks: video

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Russian military has entered the strategic city of Saraqib this week after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to retake the area from the Turkish-backed militants.

According to a report that was released on Monday by the Syrian Arab Army, the Russian military redeployed to Saraqib to help secure the city and ensure the safety of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

Saraqib is imperative to securing to the Aleppo-Damascus Highway, as it is located directly west of the roadway and near the administrative border of the Aleppo Governorate.

With the Russian military inside of Saraqib, the Turkish Armed Forces will no longer be able to strike Syrian Army targets inside the city without fear of striking their Russian partners.

As shown in the video below, the Russian military can be seen entering Saraqib after the Syrian Arab Army established full control over the city on Monday morning.

