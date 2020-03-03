Russian Military Moves in Syria, Updates (Press TV video)

VeteransToday

A heavy military cargo plane, the “Il-76” of the Russian Air Force, arrived Monday at the Hmeimim Russian Air Force Base, northwest of Syria, via Turkish airspace.

According to Western sites to monitor the movement of military aircraft, the plane set out from a Russian military airport in the Russian Republic of North Ossetia and carried out its flight to Syria, to return on the same day to Russia.

Before that, it was reported that two Russian “Tu-154B-2” military aircraft crossed Turkish airspace on Sunday, without any hindrance to the Hmeimim base.

On Monday, the Bosphorus crossed the large Russian landing ship “Novocherkassk”, heading for the Syrian coast.

On February 28, two winged “Kaliber” missile carriers, the two “Admiral Makarov” and “Admiral Grigorovich”, crossed the Bosphorus Strait and Dardanelles on their way to Syria.

Globallookpress Zha Chunming / Xinhua