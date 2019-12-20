Russian Military Police Use Barbed Wire To Protect Their Vehicles From YPG Radicals
The agresive behaviour of YPG-linked rioters in northeastern Syria have forced the Russian Military Police to start using barbed wire to protect their vehicles from people trying to attack them.
