Russian military showcases advanced missile systems: video

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video of the ballistic missile launches marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Missile Forces.

[embedded content]

The Ministry published footage of the launch of various Russian missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, on the occasion of the founding of the Russian nuclear shield on December 17, 1959, which today celebrates the 60th anniversary.

