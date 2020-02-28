Russian Navy ships transit Black Sea straits in Mediterranean deployment

“Two frigates of the Black Sea Fleet have started to pass simultaneously through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits towards the Mediterranean Sea. The frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich armed with the precision Kalibr-NK missile systems are making a planned transit from Sevastopol to the distant maritime area where they will join the Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce,” the press office said in a statement.

SEVASTOPOL, February 28. /TASS/.

While performing their sea transit, the ships’ crews accomplished a set of shipborne drills at the Fleet’s training ranges in the Black Sea.

The Black Sea Fleet’s third frigate of this series, the Admiral Essen, has been performing tasks in the Mediterranean Sea since December 2019, the press office said.

The Black Sea Fleet’s frigates represent a new series of Project 11356R/M ships (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These are multi-purpose frigates (guard ships) for operation in distant waters. They are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.

The frigates of this Project are armed with eight launchers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles that are capable of striking surface, coastal and underwater targets at a distance of up to 2,600 km.

The warships of this Project are also armed with Shtil-1, Palash and AK-630M air defense missile and artillery systems, A-190 100mm universal artillery guns, torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers. The frigates also have a take-off and landing strip and a hangar for an anti-submarine warfare helicopter (Ka-27 or Ka-31).