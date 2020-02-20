Russian non-system opposition
Actionists: + BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51523875
:Feb. 15, 2020 Pavlensky is arrested in France [https://www.bfmtv.com/police-justice/affaire-benjamin-griveaux-l-artiste-piotr-pavlenski-interpelle-a-paris-ce-samedi-1858627.html 1],[https://tass.ru/obschestvo/7771213 2] soon after making public the video, said to be for a violent fight which occurred on [https://www.bfmtv.com/police-justice/diffusion-de-videos-intimes-piotr-pavlenski-est-recherche-par-la-police-depuis-le-2-janvier-1858260.html 2 Jan.] (apparently he defended himself wielding a knife against a group and was hit with a bottle on the head, as [https://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=3239964 presented] by Russian sources).
:Now [https://www.bfmtv.com/police-justice/pavlenski-et-sa-compagne-en-garde-a-vue-branco-se-dessaisit-du-dossier-le-point-sur-l-affaire-griveaux-1858838.html both] Pavlensky and his <s> partner Shalygina, mother of his two daughters, </s> [https://www.lefigaro.fr/actualite-france/affaire-griveaux-qui-est-alexandra-de-taddeo-la-compagne-de-piotr-pavlenski-actuellement-en-garde-a-vue-20200216 “companion for a little over a year”] [https://actu140.fr/griveaux-video-qui-est-alexandra-de-taddeo-la-compagne-de-piotr-pavlenski-et-destinataire-des-videos-de-benjamin-griveaux-rediffusion-avec-identite-complete/ Alexandra de Taddeo] are [https://news.yahoo.com/woman-arrested-over-sex-tape-sank-ally-frances-105045441.html arrested] on invasion of privacy charges. (Oh fuck….)
;Pussy Riot, Tolokonnikova, Alekhina
;Pussy Riot, Tolokonnikova, Alekhina
:[http://www.sensusnovus.ru/opinion/2016/02/07/22709.html ‘Chaika’ clip], -visuals and critical review by Roman Popkov, Feb. 7, 2016
