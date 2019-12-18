Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser enters Mediterranean

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov accompanied by the rescue tug SB-406 and the medium sea tanker Vyazma has entered the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The Northern Fleet’s naval group will accomplish assignments in accordance with its long-distance deployment plan. In particular, the crews will “replenish fuel and water supplies from the tanker and hold drills for anti-saboteur defense in an unsafe roadstead, the press office specified.