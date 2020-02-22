Russian Olympic Committee concerned about searches at biathlon team’s hotel

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee is highly concerned about searches at a hotel in the Italian city of Antholz where the Russian biathlon team is staying, the committee said in a statement.

The searches took place earlier on Saturday based on a warrant for biathlete Alexander Loginov and his personal coach Alexander Kasperovich. Loginov is suspected of violating anti-doping rules and Kasperovich of using someone else’s credentials to access the 2020 Biathlon World Championships.

“The Russian Olympic Committee is highly concerned about developments surrounding the Russian biathlon team participating in the World Championships in Antholz,” the statement reads, adding that the committee would send messages to the Russian Biathlon Union, the International Biathlon Union and Italy’s Olympic Committee, asking for a clarification of the incident.

The Russian Olympic Committee added that it would continue to keep an eye on the situation, maintaining contact with all state and sports agencies involved.

Loginov won the men’s sprint race at the current championships and took bronze in the pursuit event. He is also included in Russia’s men’s team for a relay race set to take place later on Saturday.

In November 2013, the Russian Biathlon Union suspended Loginov from competition. In November 2014, the International Biathlon Union banned him from sports for two years due to his use of erythropoietin. The ban expired on November 25, 2016.

from https://tass.com/sport/1123077