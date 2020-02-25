Russian Paralympians prepare for 2020 Games as planned despite coronavirus spread

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, February 25. /TASS/. Preparations of Russian Paralympians for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo are not affected by the novel coronavirus spread, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Tuesday.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6. According to the most recent data, over 850 people in Japan were reported to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

“Japan was initially set to host trial tournaments in Boccia and other competitions, but they have been relocated,” Rozhkov said. “We carry on with our preparations and have no information either from the International Paralympic Committee [IPC] or the Tokyo-2020 Organizing Committee about a possible suspension of the Paralympics.”