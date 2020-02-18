Russian Paralympic Committee hopes to see about 300 national Paralympians at 2020 Games

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) hopes to see about 300 of its Paralympians participating in the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan’s Tokyo this year, RPC First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov said on Tuesday. “The last three years have been very difficult for Russian Paralympians,” he stated. “This period was not easy, [it was] complicated and we are currently preparing for the Games.” “We hope that about 300 athletes will qualify and participate in the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” Rozhkov added.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years. The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the four-year period. On December 19, 2019, the RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court. RPC’s membership status with IPC

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced in February 2019 that RPC’s membership was conditionally reinstated within the global organization. The conditional lifting of the suspension is in force until December 31, 2022, which means that the Russian side must strictly abide by a number of special requirements to avoid a repetition of the sanctions. The IPC suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee in August 2016 in the wake of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The report stated in particular that Russia allegedly employed a state-sponsored doping system. On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Besides skipping the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil due to the imposed sanctions, the Russian Paralympians partly missed the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang because just few of them were cleared to participate under a neutral status.

