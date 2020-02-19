Russian scientists create basic elements for post-silicon electronics and neurocomputers

“For the first time in the world, the research team has successfully created unique nanoswitches – devices based on vanadium dioxide monocrystals, which can change its resistance rapidly, but reversibly, while displaying ultra-low energy consumption, great speed and durability. Such devices are necessary for creation of neuromorphic systems – neuron analogues – and effectiveness of this device is already comparable to effectiveness of neuron,” the press-service said in a statement.

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The researchers from the Rzhanov Institute of Semiconductor Physics and Nikolayev Institute of Inorganic Chemistry have created key nanoelements for post-silicon electronics and neurocomputers that function similarly to the human brain, Russian Scientific Fund press-service said.

Vanadium dioxide monocrystals have also initially been first synthesized by Russian scientists. This material is believed to be most promising for creation of computers that work similarly to human brain: vanadium dioxide is capable of switching between metal and semiconductor state and back very fast.

The new switches are a vanadium dioxide nanocrystal with two contacts, one of which is a conductive silicon nano-needle, integrated into the crystal. Due to its sharpness, electric current concentrates at its tip, requiring remarkably small voltage to switch between metal and semiconductor state. Because of this effect, the nano-device displays record-high energy effectiveness, comparable to that of a living neuron.

“It is important for integration that almost entire device is made of silicon: the pad, the nano-needle, the second contact. Only the nanocrystal between the contacts is made of vanadium dioxide. It is impossible to form such three-dimensional nanostructure using conventional technology, especially considering there are no suitable pads for [crystal] growing. We based our approach on conditions for nanocrystal synthesis at the tip of the nano-needle that we have discovered,” says Viktor Printz, Rzhanov Semiconductor Physics Institute lead researcher.

Currently, the scientists achieved the switch density of one million per square centimeter, but it can be increased by 1,000 times. It is large arrays of these nano-devices that are crucial for creation of post-silicon electronics and computers that work similarly to human brain. These switches are extremely durable – more than 100 billion switches without change of properties. Another advantage of this technology is its low cost, because it can be integrated into traditional technology of silicon electronics production.

The complete research has been published in Nanoscale journal.