Russian scientists plan to study permafrost thawing in coastal Arctic

ST. PETERSBURG, March 4. /TASS/. Russian scientists plan an expedition to study changes in the permafrost in coastal Arctic regions, leader of the Russian Scientific Arctic Expedition to Spitsbergen of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Yuri Ugryumov told TASS.

“This year, our studies will focus on the permafrost,” the researcher said. “We shall drill the coastal area to analyze the unexplored layer.” “Nobody has done it before,” he added.

Researchers plan to install special equipment into the permafrost to watch its continuing degradation.

“The degradation continues along with emissions of greenhouse gases, for example, methane,” the scientist stated. “It is a new phenomenon, and nobody can say what it may lead to.”

“It [degradation] could have been caused by the warming, but anyway too many factors are connected and thus it is impossible to name reasons or consequences,” he continued. “This is what we shall be working on.”

Studying permafrost is an important direction for Russia, as almost 60% of the country’s territory is in the permafrost zone. The data received will also be used to forecast climate changes in the Arctic, Ugryumov added.

“The expedition will begin in March, as the period of spring and summer is the best time for such studies. A few research teams will arrive at different time — a total of about 50 people. Besides, a permanent station is operational on the archipelago, where 10 scientists work,” he noted. “The groups will be carried to Spitsbergen from St. Petersburg by plane,” the expedition head concluded.

