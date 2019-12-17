Russian security chief to attend multilateral Afghanistan meeting in Tehran

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is due to pay a visit to Iran on December 18, the Council’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In Tehran, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in a multilateral meeting of security councils’ secretaries and national security advisers devoted to Afghanistan,” the statement said.

The six-party consultations on Afghanistan will involve security council secretaries from Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei said earlier.

The latest consultations in this format were held in Ufa, where Russia was represented by Patrushev.

