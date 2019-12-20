Russian senator hopes for recovery of interparliamentary relations with UK

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev hopes that a visit by representatives of the UK House of Lords to Moscow will help recover interparliamentary relations between Russia and the UK, as both countries have many areas of cooperation and mutual interest.

“As far as I can see, you treat your visit here as a personal initiative, and not as a visit of a delegation of the House of Lords. We understand this. We would like to see these meetings in Moscow as a precursor to recovering our relations at the level of houses, at the level of parliaments. The Russian side is ready for this,” Kosachev said during a meeting with members of the UK House of Lords held on Friday at the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

He noted that Russian lawmakers welcome the visit of their British colleagues. “This is a rather difficult decision in current conditions, given the current state of relations between Russia and Great Britain, taking into account the virtually frozen interparliamentary cooperation between the states,” the Russian senator said.

“We can endlessly focus on our well-known differences, be it Crimea, the developments in southeastern Ukraine or the Skripal case, however, it is absolutely clear that we have a broad agenda and identical interests in combating a great number of common challenges and threats: terrorism, illegal migration, global warming, environmental issues. The agenda is extensive, and, unfortunately, we do not cooperate on it, whereas our adversaries, our opponents are using it to their gain,” the senator went on.

Contacts with UK lawmakers