Russian senator reveals US embassy again failed to issue visa for him to take part in UNGA

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, senator Konstantin Kosachev has said that the US embassy in Moscow yet again failed to respond to a visa request for the senator to take part in the work of the UN General Assembly which means that he will not be able to travel to New York.

“The Russian side has again applied for a visa for member of the official delegation Konstantin Kosachev. The second request was sent to the US embassy on November 8 this year. The US embassy has currently failed to respond to this request. It means that I, as a member of the official Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly session, won’t obtain a visa for the second time. In turn, this means that I will be rejected an opportunity to take part in the UN General Assembly work at the US soil,” Kosachev himself told a press conference on Tuesday.

He underlined that it has nothing to do with the US national jurisdiction as Washington has a special agreement with the UN guaranteeing that visas will be issued to all participants of UN events in the United States. “I note that the US has radically violated their obligations to the UN and the international community. We will keep this issue on the agenda of our bilateral relations, we will seek that either the US restart implementation of its obligations or the international community and the very United Nations starkly condemn this terrible and illegal practice,” he said underlining that the work will continue.

