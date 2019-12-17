Russian senator to meet UK House of Lords peers in Moscow on December 20

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council (parliament’s upper chamber), senator Konstantin Kosachevwill hold a meeting with peers of the UK House of Lords in Moscow on December 20, the Federation Council’s press service reported on Tuesday.

Kosachev told reporters that the meeting is held at the British initiative. “We will discuss possibilities of restoring inter-parliamentary dialogue in the situation when majority of members in both chambers of the British parliament are in thrall to russophobic prejudices,” the senator revealed. He added that parliamentarians will also talk the possible influence that Brexit can have over the bilateral relations.

On November 26, Kosachev had a meeting with British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow at the request of the diplomat. The meeting with the envoy who has been in charge of the UK diplomatic mission since 2015 was held for the first time also in the Federation Council building.