Russian special forces ambush jihadist forces in multiple attacks around Idlib: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – A new video showing Russian special forces in action against the jihadist rebels in Idlib was released this week.

In the short video, the Russian special forces were filmed carrying out multiple ambushes against the jihadist rebels at night, resulting in the death of several of the militants.

The Russian special forces have been filmed taking part in operations before; however, this video solely shows their troops attacking the militants in different parts of the Idlib Governorate.

