Sharapova, Ovechkin Top Earners Among Russian Athletes Over Past Decade - Reports

Vladimir Putin Reveals He Was Offered to Use Body Double During Dangerous Times But Refused

RT France Hires Former French Economic Intelligence Chief as New Host

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Against Visiting South Korea, Iran, Italy

Threat of Coronavirus Spillover Into Russia Increases - Senior Health Official

IAF Chief Denies Reports of Delay in Delivery of S-400 from Russian Side

Protesters Hold Rally in Support of Sputnik Estonia in Moscow - Video

Two Teenagers Detained in Saratov, Russia for Preparing Mass Murder at Educational Facility - FSB

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Speech at Conference on Disarmament in Geneva - Video

Last Soviet Defence Minister Marshal Dmitry Yazov Dies Aged 95

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Mainstream Media, Centrist Democrats 'Overwhelmingly Aligned’ Demonizing Sanders

Russian Champion Swimmer Sets Instagram on Fire with Naked Pic on 'Defender of the Fatherland Day'

Russian Navy Monitoring USS Ross Destroyer in Black Sea

Tatami and Ice: Contents of Putin's 'Personal Sports Arsenal' Revealed

Mayor of Russian ‘Black Sky’ City Responds to Greta Thunberg’s Post

Coronavirus is the New Black: Another Page out of the US State Department’s ‘Evil Russia’ Playbook

Russian Government Moves to Nearly Double Reach of HIV Treatment Programmes – Report

Four People Die in Car Accident in Russia’s Novosibirsk Region – Interior Ministry

US Officials Tell Sanders Russia Allegedly Trying to Help His Campaign, Report Claims

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

BN-16.gif

Russian Special Forces Crushing Militants In Syria (Video)

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Russian Special Forces Crushing Militants In Syria (Video)

27.02.20201,996 views

5 (7 votes)

Russian Special Forces Crushing Militants In Syria (Video) 5 out of 5 based on 7 ratings. 7 user reviews.

Donate

The Russian Defense Ministry released a fresh video showing actions of its special forces operators in Syria. The date and location of the filmed developments remain unclear.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We’ll assume you’re ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.Accept Read More

{“animate_speed_hide”:”500″,”animate_speed_show”:”500″,”background”:”#2f343d”,”border”:”#ffffff”,”border_on”:false,”button_1_button_colour”:”#ffffff”,”button_1_button_hover”:”#cccccc”,”button_1_link_colour”:”#2f343d”,”button_1_as_button”:true,”button_2_button_colour”:”#333″,”button_2_button_hover”:”#292929″,”button_2_link_colour”:”#ffffff”,”button_2_as_button”:false,”button_3_button_colour”:”#000″,”button_3_button_hover”:”#000000″,”button_3_link_colour”:”#fff”,”button_3_as_button”:true,”font_family”:”inherit”,”header_fix”:false,”notify_animate_hide”:true,”notify_animate_show”:false,”notify_div_id”:”#cookie-law-info-bar”,”notify_position_horizontal”:”right”,”notify_position_vertical”:”bottom”,”scroll_close”:false,”scroll_close_reload”:false,”accept_close_reload”:false,”showagain_tab”:false,”showagain_background”:”#fff”,”showagain_border”:”#000″,”showagain_div_id”:”#cookie-law-info-again”,”showagain_x_position”:”100px”,”text”:”#ffffff”,”show_once_yn”:false,”show_once”:”10000″}

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

from https://southfront.org/russian-special-forces-crushing-militants-in-syria-video/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.