Russian, Syrian jets unleash flurry of strikes over east Idlib to stop Turkish-backed offensive

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has joined their Syrian partners in an attempt to stop the ongoing Turkish-backed offensive in eastern Idlib this evening.

According to the latest field report from the Idlib Governorate, Russian and Syrian warplanes unleashed a flurry of strikes over eastern Idlib, mostly targeting the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies in and around the towns of Afis and Nayrab.

The report said Russian warplanes have mostly concentrated their strikes on the jihadist rebels that have gathered near Saraqib, as they prepare to launch another push seize this strategic city along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

Prior to the entry of the Russian Air Force into this battle, the Syrian military’s aircraft came under heavy attack by the Turkish-backed militants, as the latter utilized their anti-aircraft missiles in an attempt to down the warplanes.

