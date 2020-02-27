almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Russian-Turkish military meeting has ended with both sides mutually departing with no agreement, a source from the Syrian Armed Forces informed Al-Masdar News.

READ ALSO: Russian and Turkish Troops Meet at Syrian Border – Video

According to the source, the Russian and Turkish armed forces discussed the possibility of Ankara using Syrian airspace; however, the proposition was ruled out by Moscow, despite Turkey’s demands.

Furthermore, the Russian and Turkish armed forces could not reach an agreement regarding a new demilitarized zone, as Ankara demands the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) withdraw from all of the areas they captured this year.

With no agreement in place, the Syrian Arab Army will resume their offensive in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, which was paused on Thursday because of this meeting.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russia accuses US of arming forces to attack Turkish troops in Syria

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/russian-turkish-meeting-ends-with-no-agreement-syrian-army-to-resume-southern-idlib-offensive/