Russian-Turkish talks

Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan , who is in Russia on a working visit.

The two leaders discussed the Syrian crisis and possible measures to settle it in the context of the recent aggravation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

