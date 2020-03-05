Russian-Turkish talks

Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey , who is in Russia on a working visit.

The two leaders discussed the Syrian crisis and possible measures to settle it in the context of the recent aggravation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62936