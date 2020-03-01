Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss preparations for Putin-Erdogan meeting

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Preparations for an upcoming meeting between Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were in focus of telephone talks between the two countries’ foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“The sides discussed preparations for an upcoming meetings between Presidents Putin and Erdogan,” the ministry said.

Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers have also agreed that measures are needed to create a favorable atmosphere for dialogue on Syrian settlement.

“The ministers spoke in favor of measures to create favorable atmosphere promoting the efficiency of dialogue on the implementation of agreements in support of Syrian settlement and on other issues on the agenda of the Russian-Turkish relations,” the ministry said.

from https://tass.com/politics/1125321