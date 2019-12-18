Russian UN ambassador urges Palestine, Israel to refrain from aggression

UNITED NATIONS, December 18./TASS/. Russia urges Palestine and Israel to refrain from aggressive rhetoric and hostilities, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told a UN Security Council session on the Middle East settlement.

“In the interests of calming down the situation and creating conditions for the search for political solutions, we urge the Israeli and the Palestinian side to refrain from aggressive rhetoric and action,” the UN ambassador stressed. The diplomat pointed to inadmissibility of statements on plan to annex the Jordan Valley and strikes on Gaza, as well as rocket strikes on Israel.

The Russian diplomat also confirmed that Moscow considered as relevant the sending of a UN Security Council mission to the region of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. “It is necessary to continue working with Palestinian and Israeli partners, states of the Middle East and North Africa region,” he pointed out. “With this in view, the dispatch of a Security Council mission to the region seems relevant,” Nebenzya said.

from https://tass.com/politics/1100773