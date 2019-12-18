Russian, US top brass discuss measures to avoid mid-air incidents

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov held talks with Mark Milley, the United States Army general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in Switzerland’s Bern, discussing measures aimed at avoiding mid-air incidents between Russian and US forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The top brass exchanged views on strategic stability, the situation in Syria and other regions, along with measures to avoid incidents during the sides’ military activity,” the defense ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that “the meeting was constructive.”

Earlier, the press service of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the two military leaders “recognize the importance of maintaining regular communication to avoid miscalculation and to promote transparency.”

A previous meeting between Gerasimov and Milley took place on October 25. Then, in accordance with past practice, they agreed to keep the details of their talks private. On October 14, after a regular phone call, the US side noted that the two top brass discussed the issues of mutual interest in Syria.

Apart from that, Gerasimov held talks in Bern with the Swiss army chief, Thomas Sussli.

“Army General Valery Gerasimov thanked the Swiss military chief for his efforts aimed at arranging the Russian-US meeting and his hospitality. [They] exchanged views on the situation in Europe, arms control, the current state of affairs and prospects for interaction between the militaries of Russia and Switzerland,” the Russian Defense Ministry.

from https://tass.com/defense/1100749