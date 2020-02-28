Russian, US top brass discuss situation in Syria in phone call

MOSCOW, February 28./TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“The sides exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria and on other issues of mutual interest,” the ministry added.

from https://tass.com/defense/1124973

