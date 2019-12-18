Russian, US top brass focus on Syria, strategic stability at talks

WASHINGTON, December 18. /TASS/. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley discussed Syria and strategic stability with Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov during their meeting in Switzerland’s Bern on Wednesday, the press office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

“The two military leaders discussed Syria, strategic stability and a variety of other operational and strategic issues to enhance deconfliction, improve understanding, and reduce risk,” the statement said.

Miley and Gerasimov “recognize the importance of maintaining regular communication to avoid miscalculation and to promote transparency,” it added.

“In accordance with past practice, both generals have agreed to keep the details of their conversations private,” it reads.

