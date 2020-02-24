(Russian?) Warplanes Drop Bombs Next to Turkish Column in Syria, Force It to Turn Back

Most of the 7,000-strong Turkish force in al-Qaeda-held northwestern Syria is concentrated just to the east of Idlib city to block the advance of the Syrian army toward the biggest city (and only provincial capital) still in rebel hands.

Yesterday Turkey attempted to change that and dispatched a force southward, to try to establish a bigger presence in the southern part of the Idlib pocket, where the Syrians had just started the second phase of their offensive (and already took a couple of villages).

However, as the Turkish column was underway it came under attack — according to SOHR by “regime artillery fire”. Except that in the video of the incident you can clearly hear jets:

Yeah, some of those explosions are much too large for a shell. That’s because it wasn’t only an artillery strike, it was also an airstrike, most likely by the Russians.

#Breaking #NewsMap

“Regime artillery” my *ass!#Russian air strikes targeted & hit #TurkishArmy troops in al-Bara until Turkish forces withdrew back to the north.

This is crazy. Erdogan allows Putin to kill and injure his troops with impunity.https://t.co/AU0OqiFRq5#PutinAtWar pic.twitter.com/7ehDqKbZ4c — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) February 23, 2020

Two Russian Orlan drone monitoring the Al Bara village as RuAF planes conduct bombardment in close proximity of Turkish Military convoy. It is clear that this was deliberate targeting in order to deter TAF deployment. pic.twitter.com/0XTKQqct9e — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) February 23, 2020

It seems what happened was that Russian warplanes dropped bombes — not on top of the Turkish column, but in close proximity to it — as a warning and the Turks got the message, and evacuated back north.

The Russian state-owned TASS news agency issued the least convincing, and completely unofficial, denial ever:

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. A Russian military source has rejected the reports appearing on some Telegram channels that the Russian Aerospace Force’s aircraft barred a Turkish military convoy from entering Al-Bara in the Syrian region of Idlib. “It is fake news,” the source said.

Yeah, a one-liner from an anonymous source, you’re going to have to do better than that.

Both, that bombs merely landed near them, and that Turks withdrew rather than pulled out their MANPADs, are both circumstances that make it more likely the warplanes they did not film were Russian rather than Syrian.

There was also artillery fire (according to rebel reports with some Turkish WIA) likely by the Syrians in conjunction to the airstrikes:

A number of Turkish forces soldiers were injured due to artillery and missile shelling from Asaad camps, which directly targeted a Turkish military convoy in the town of Al-Barah in Idlib countryside.#syria #Idlib pic.twitter.com/8NVoWoFuoa — Mohamad Rasheed محمد رشيد (@mohmad_rasheed) February 23, 2020

#BREAKING A Turkish military convoy headed towards the villages of Jabal Al-Zawiyah, south of Idlib, in conjunction with intense bombardment of the area by Assad’s artillery.

📌 #Syria #Idlib pic.twitter.com/A5nhtXYHjv — Mohamad Rasheed محمد رشيد (@mohmad_rasheed) February 23, 2020

It should be said Russia has warned Turkey before that only its original 12 observation points are covered by the Sochi Agreement but not its 7000-strong contingent dispatched this month.

Moment earlier today when Russian Air Force bombarded village of Al Bara as Turkish Military convoy was passing through. pic.twitter.com/G7ftK0pJHx — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the Turkish death toll from Erdogan’s adventure in Idlib to protect al-Qaeda’s jihadistan from the Syrian government rose to 16 as another Turkish tank crewman was killed, according to one Turkish claim it was by a Syrian tank shell.

#Idlib : Updated map shows Regime forces are seeking to control the M4 highway. Pro-Regime militia have been fairly successful so far with the backing of #Russian warplanes but #Turkey‘s new deployments may stall their offensive. pic.twitter.com/HJomRqyTVJ — Christian Turner (@CombatChris1) February 23, 2020

