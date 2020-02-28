Russian Warplanes Rain Hell On Saraqib City (Video)

southfront.org

On February 28 afternoon, warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) carried out a series of airstrikes on militants’ positions and equipment in Saraqib city in southern Idlib.

According to several opposition sources, the airstrikes were focused on the city center of Saraqib and the nearby towns of Afis and Tronba.

Iba’a, the news network of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), shared a video showing some of the Russian airstrikes on Saraqib. Nevertheless, the network didn’t reveal the results of the airstrikes.

HTS and the National Front for Liberation (NFL) captured Saraqib city a day earlier. The Turkish military provided the militants with heavy weapons and targeted Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces in the city and its outskirt with artillery and armed drones.

Now, the SAA is reportedly amassing its troops around Saraqib and preparing to launch a large attack to recapture the city. The intense Russian airstrikes on the city indicate that the attack may begin very soon.

