Russian warship monitors US destroyer actions on Black Sea

MOSCOW – Russia sent its corvette Vyshniy Volochyok to oversee the actions of US Navy destroyer USS Ross as soon as it entered the Black Sea.

The American vessel entered the southwestern part of the sea, on Sunday and is being accompanied by the corvette of the Black Sea Fleet, said the National Center for Russian Defense Management.

This is the eighth US Navy ship to arrive in the region this year alone.

In October, Washington sent the missile-equipped USS Porter destroyer to the same area. That month, its actions were controlled by the Russian frigate Admiral Essen, as well as the ships Vyshniy Volochyok and Orekhovo-Zuyevo.

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, warships from non-riparian states of the Black Sea have the right to remain in their waters for a maximum of 21 days.

Washington insists that its naval missions in the Black Sea are carried out in accordance with international law on a rotating basis. Moscow says the presence of the US Navy in the region increases tensions and the risk of incidents that could at worst provoke a military conflict in Europe.

– Advertisement –

A Russian Su-27 fighter detected a US B-52H bomber in the Black Sea region approaching the Russian border and began its escort, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in October.

First a US B-52H strategic bomber “was accompanied by Russian air traffic control” as it approached Black Sea waters .

Having approached the Russian border, the American bomber was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter and “was accompanied throughout its flight along the border of Russian territorial waters, at a distance of about 70 kilometers from the border.”

After completing its mission, the Su-27 returned to the airfield in Crimea. Lately, aircraft flights from western countries have become increasingly frequent.

Recently, more and more foreign reconnaissance aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles have appeared near Russian borders and military installations. They are seen periodically over the Baltic Sea, Crimea and the Krasnodar region, as well as near Russian bases in Syria.

Despite protests from Moscow, Washington, in particular, constantly maintains its intelligence operations near Russian territories. Such operations can cause instability and create artificial tension between the US and Russia.

from https://www.fort-russ.com/2019/12/russian-warship-monitors-us-destroyer-actions-on-black-sea/