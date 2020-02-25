Russians among tourists in Canary Islands hotel quarantined after virus confirmed

As the Spanish news media reported, about 1,000 tourists were staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, which was locked down after an Italian was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. The hotel is located in the town of Adeje on the island of Tenerife.

MADRID, February 25. /TASS/. At least two Russians are staying in a hotel in the Canary Islands placed in quarantine after one tourist tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Russia’s Honorary Consul in the Canary Islands Gonzalo Parada told TASS on Tuesday.

“One couple [of Russians staying in the hotel] has got in touch with us. They arrived on February 21 and were due to leave on February 29,” Parada specified.

Russia’s honorary consul added that he had no information on whether there were more Russians among the tourists staying at the hotel.

All of the hotel’s guests have been requested to stay in their rooms while medical check-ups were underway, the honorary consul said. As the Spanish news media reported, the Italian diagnosed with the new coronavirus had been living in the hotel together with his wife for a week.

A local outbreak of the new coronavirus was registered in Northern Italy where the number of infections exceeded 283 people, according to the data as of February 24. Most of the infected people are living in the northern region of Lombardy. A total of seven people in Italy have died of the virus. The local authorities are imposing strict quarantine measures while the neighboring EU countries are studying the possibility of introducing border epidemiological control.