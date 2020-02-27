Russians can return from South Korea via other countries — official

VLADIVOSTOK, February 27. /TASS/. Russian nationals who are in South Korea at the moment, will be able to return home via other countries after March 1, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky Region Konstantin Shestakov told reporters.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that flights to and from South Korea would be banned starting on March 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, an exception was made for the Russian national air carrier Aeroflot and its subsidiary Aurora.

“Aeroflot will continue to operate flights between Moscow and Seoul and Aurora will carry out charter flights to bring Russians back home from South Korea,” Shestakov specified. “In fact, there are a lot of opportunities to access the Primorsky Region, including flights via Tokyo and Singapore,” he added.